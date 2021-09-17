Boost revenue with Paddle In-App Purchase

The Epic Games v. Apple verdict clears the way for app creators to choose an alternative to Apple's payment system (and its 15-30% fee!). But choose the wrong provider and you’ll be burdened with managing payment and subscription logic, taxes, fraud, and buyer support.

Paddle In-App Purchase will let app creators replace Apple's In-App Purchase without worrying about any of that.

More flexible billing Paddle In-App Purchase comes with more flexible subscription options and retention tools, additional payment methods (alongside Apple Pay), and the choice of more billing models.

Using Apple’s business model When selling with Paddle, your apps stay on the App Store, but we make the sale – just like Apple. This means we’re liable for all the painful purchase admin, from global sales taxes to customer support. There’s nothing new for you to worry about.