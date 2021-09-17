Be the first to know when we launch.
The Epic Games v. Apple verdict clears the way for app creators to choose an alternative to Apple's payment system (and its 15-30% fee!). But choose the wrong provider and you’ll be burdened with managing payment and subscription logic, taxes, fraud, and buyer support.
Paddle In-App Purchase will let app creators replace Apple's In-App Purchase without worrying about any of that.
Paddle In-App Purchase comes with more flexible subscription options and retention tools, additional payment methods (alongside Apple Pay), and the choice of more billing models.
When selling with Paddle, your apps stay on the App Store, but we make the sale – just like Apple. This means we’re liable for all the painful purchase admin, from global sales taxes to customer support. There’s nothing new for you to worry about.
With Paddle’s lower fees, you earn more from every purchase. And with advanced payment features we help grow your revenue, retain subscriptions with payment recovery flows, and enable more payment options, like PayPal.
|Apple
|Paddle
|Transactions below $10
|15-30%
|10%
|Transactions from $10+
|15-30%
|5% + $0.50
|Tax management Global sales tax automatically charged, filed, and remitted on all transactions.
|✅
|✅
|Billing support 24/7 purchase support for your customers, wherever they are in the world.
|✅
|✅
|Payment method control Support for PayPal in all territories, plus AliPay and other local payment methods.
|⚠️
|✅
|Access to customer email for support See customers’ emails, so you can communicate with them for billing support.
|❌
|✅
|Ability to refund Issue refunds, partial refunds, and manage disputes.
|❌
|✅
|Subscription management Manage subscribers, including pricing, cancellations, plan changes, and renewal dates.
|❌
|✅
|Subscription pausing Pause subscriptions, so you can easily reactivate them later.
|❌
|✅
|Subscription payment recovery Dunning workflows on payment failure, to better retain subscription revenue.
|❌
|✅
|Payment method updating Allow customers to update the payment method for a subscription at any time.
|❌
|✅
|Define your own pricing Price your product however you want.
|❌
|✅
|Local pricing control Set pricing per country to cater to, and convert, different customers.
|❌
|✅
|Cross-platform support Consistent billing between web and app.
|❌
|✅
|SaaS billing models Bill how you want, from metered billing to usage-based, and charge for units or ‘seats’.
|❌
|✅
|Coupons Offer coupons and discounts to encourage purchases.
|❌
|✅
Be the first to know when we launch. Enter your email to join the waitlist for Paddle In-App Purchase
Ruling in Epic Games case will allow developers to bypass tech group's in-app payment tool.Read more »
A federal judge last week issued a landmark ruling in Epic Games antitrust lawsuit against Apple over how Apple runs the App Store and charges a 30% fee for all developers.Read more »
The outcome of the Epic Games v Apple lawsuit, if upheld, clears the way for SaaS businesses and iOS developers alike to finally seize the App Store opportunity in earnest.Read more »
Join the waiting list